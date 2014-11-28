Ipsen’s Dysport accepted for review by US FDA

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) says that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA) in the treatment of upper limb spasticity in adult patients.

Marc de Garidel, chairman and chief executive of Ipsen, said: “The filing of Dysport in adult upper limb spasticity is an important step in the reinforcement of the US neurology franchise. Upon FDA approval, Dysport will become a new treatment option for adults who suffer from upper limb spasticity in the United States.”

Clinical backing