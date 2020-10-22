Sunday 11 January 2026

Ipsen shares up as sales show resilience despite pandemic

Pharmaceutical
22 October 2020
ipsen-logo-big

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit sales at French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN), but the company has shown signs of recovery in its third-quarter 2020 figures, sending shares 4% higher on Thursday morning.

Group sales were 633.3 million euros ($649 million) for the latest quarter, which was a 1.8% reported decline, or up 2.2% at constant currencies, with the company saying that its Specialty Care portfolio, comprising of differentiated products for critical conditions, had generally remained relatively resilient.

Sales of Somatuline (lanreotide), Decapeptyl (triptorelin pamoate) and Onivyde (irinotecan) were negatively impacted by lower patient diagnoses and missed treatments due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic and the challenging hospital environment, however.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Ipsen names Philippe Lopes-Fernandes as EVP, chief business officer
25 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen closer to filing with reborn rare disease drug
25 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen reports sales and profit growth for half year 2020
30 July 2020
Biotechnology
Cabometyx continues to show promise for Ipsen and Exelixis
12 May 2021


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze