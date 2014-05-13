Ipsen takes step forward in the resupply of Increlex for the USA

Following previous availability problems, French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) said today that a supply of Increlex (mecasermin [rDNA origin] injection) will be available in the USA from June 2.

In collaboration with the US Food and Drug Administration, Ipsen is releasing one batch of Increlex's active ingredient. Ipsen anticipates that additional lots will be released in the coming months, as the company continues to work closely with the FDA to make additional Increlex lots available as soon as possible.