IQWiG finds no added benefit for Latuda in schizophrenia

The German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) has completed its examination of Latuda (lurasidone) as to whether this new drug offers an added benefit over the appropriate comparator therapy.

Latuda, marketed in Europe by Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) under license from Sumitomo Dainippon (TYO: 4506), has been available since November 2014 for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia.