IQWiG now finds considerable benefit for Eklira in certain patients

The German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) has now re-examined the added benefit of the drug Eklira/Bretaris (aclidinium bromide) under the Act on the Reform of the Market for Medicinal Products (AMNOG).

Eklira has been approved since July 2012 and is used to relieve the symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in adults. It was developed by Spain’s largest drugmaker Almirall (ALM: MC), which has since transferred the rights to its respiratory franchise to Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN; The Pharma Letter July 30, 2014).