Ireland can yet be a European leader in clinical research, says IPHA

16 November 2020
The Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) has urged major reforms in clinical research to help accelerate new medicines development in Ireland.

The call emerges as the IPHA Clinical Research Survey 2020 shows Denmark is attracting three times as many clinical trials as Ireland. Between 2013 and 2019, Ireland conducted 338 clinical trials across four phases, according to data from clinicaltrials.gov. In Denmark, the number was 918. Finland recorded 509 clinical trials.

"More patients will benefit from breakthrough medicines innovation"IPHA gathered data from 181 industry-sponsored clinical trials, with most of the findings, or 72%, emerging from Phase III. Cancer was the disease area that accounted for 61% of the clinical trials. That was followed by cardiovascular disease at 7% and then a range of therapy areas, including respiratory, neurology, immunology and diabetes.

