Thursday 18 June 2026

Irish pharma agrees deal with govt for price cuts on medicines

Pharmaceutical
17 October 2012

The Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) this week announced a very significant new supply agreement with the country’s Department of Health and the Health Service Executive, which will ensure that new medicines are made available to Irish patients, by reducing the price of hundreds of commonly used medicines by an average of 10%.

The projected overall reduction equates to about 7%of the Ireland’s 1.9 billion-euro annual spend on drugs, noted The Irish Times, saying  that, in return for making price concessions, the pharmaceutical companies won acceptance of the principle that new medicines will be approved under the HSE’s drug schemes once they have been proven to be cost effective.

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