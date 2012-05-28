Irish pharma trade group rejects remarks made in the Dail on medicine availability, cost and access

Responding to the recent debate in Ireland’s Parliament (Dail), the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) has rejected comments made on the availability, cost and access to medicines in the country.
In a statement from IPHA president David Gallagher, he notes that, in relation to new medicines, there is already a process in place by the Department of Health for evaluating new medicines and whether they should be reimbursed. However, since late last year, this process has been ignored and medicines that are licensed, and then recommended as cost-effective, are not being made available.
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