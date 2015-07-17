Iroko Pharmaceuticals signs licensing deal for Zorvolex in South America

US specialty drugmaker Iroko Pharmaceuticals has entered into a licensing agreement with Chile-based Laboratorios Saval for exclusive rights to market and sell Zorvolex (diclofenac) capsules, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), in an additional five countries in South America.
Saval will be responsible for obtaining regulatory and pricing approval as well as provide marketing and distribution in Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru. Iroko has previously announced international licensing agreements for Zorvolex with other partners that cover the South American countries of Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela, as well as Mexico and countries in Central America.
Partnerships in more than 90% of South American territories
