Iroko’s pain relief drug effective at low doses

22 October 2013
Analgesia specialists Iroko Pharmaceuticals have announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Zorvolex (diclofenac) capsules for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

Zorvolex, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), was approved at dosage strengths that are 20% percent lower than currently available diclofenac products. FDA approval of Zorvolex was supported by data from a Phase III multi-center, randomized study in which patients treated with Zorvolex reported significant pain relief compared with patients receiving placebo.

John Vavricka, president and chief executive of Iroko Pharmaceuticals, said: “The approval of Zorvolex is important news for patients and for physicians who need new options for effective pain relief, and is a significant milestone for Iroko. This marks a major achievement towards our goal of applying new technology to existing NSAIDs in order to address unmet medical needs in analgesia.”

Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
