Is Europe putting cancer research at risk?

The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) has expressed concern that the proposed European Union General Data Protection Regulation could make cancer research impossible and add a significant burden to cancer patients and doctors.

The proposed wording -'explicit and specific patient consent' - implies that researchers would have to approach patients and ask for their explicit consent every single time new research is planned to consult their data or use tissue samples already stored.

"Hope for patients facing a life-threatening disease like cancer is based on advances in research," said Kathy Oliver, chairperson of the International Brain Tumor Alliance, adding: "And research progress requires access to a wide pool of patient data, even from patients who have passed away and can no longer provide consent to allow for research that could save lives in the future."