Is the FDA keeping up with drug approvals amidst COVID-19?

By Dr Nicola Davies

The global coronavirus pandemic has placed an unprecedented strain on the pharmaceutical industry, with the enforcement of strict lockdown measures disrupting enrolment onto clinical trials and delaying decisions on drugs nearing approval. Understandably, the US Food and Drug Administration is prioritizing the development of an effective coronavirus vaccine and the identification of novel drugs for the treatment of COVID-19. This raises the question of how the approval of non-coronavirus drugs is faring? This is the question that Dr Nicola Davies attempts to answer in her monthly exclusive for The Pharma Letter.

How is COVID-19 affecting FDA drug approvals?