Isarna Therapeutics enters into a strategic manufacturing agreement with Sanofi

German drug developer Isarna Therapeutics has signed a strategic manufacturing agreement with French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) under which Sanofi will manufacture clinical - and commercial-grade antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) compounds for Isarna, enabling Isarna to advance its promising next generation ASOs rapidly into clinical trials. Financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Philippe Calais, chief executive of Isarna Therapeutics, said: “At Isarna, we are convinced that the best possible manufacturing is critical as we seek to maintain an accelerated timeline for product development. Having Sanofi as our partner for the production of these exciting new immunotherapy compounds is a firm step forward in the development of the company and is consistent with our strategy to establish key relationships with leaders in the industry.”

As per the agreement, Sanofi’s Industrial Affairs division will act as Isarna Therapeutics’ contract manufacturing organization. Sanofi will scale-up and validate the production of ASOs and supply future commercial batches. Isarna will benefit from Sanofi’s Commercial and External Partnership’s (CEPiA) organization, the commercial branch of Sanofi’s Industrial Affairs activities, which brings strong GMP manufacturing expertise within the field of ASOs.