Island of hope amid disappointing data for Galapagos

Belgian company Galapagos (Euronext: GLPG) has released disappointing top-line results for GLPG3970, the first candidate from a range of SIK inhibitors, a novel class of therapy.

The company has seen its share price fall over a tenth since revealing Phase I data which failed to impress investors.

Galapagos has pioneered development of salt inducible kinase (SIK) blockers against a range of potential targets.