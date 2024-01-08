Isomorphic introduces itself to pharma with sizeable Lilly and Novartis deals

AI company Isomorphic Labs has announced strategic collaborations with two of the world’s leading pharma firms, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Novartis (NOV: VX).

Isomorphic Labs is an autonomous subsidiary of Alphabet that was launched from the latter’s DeepMind, in 2021, to build on the success of AlphaFold, the company’s work in protein folding. It has teams operating in London, UK and Lausanne, Switzerland.