Israel's state funding for health care to rise this year, but 2014 questionable

In Israel, an additional sum of 300 million shekels ($80.3 million) has been pumped into this year's list of state-subsidized medical treatments, but massive cuts in government spending are anticipated next year, writes Or Kashti in the local Harretz newspaper.
The annual approval of additions to the list of state-subsidized medical treatments in Israel, which was finalized last week and took effect on January 1, went relatively smoothly this year, considering the demonstrations and public controversies that erupted in prior years over the choices made by the panel that draws up the list.
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