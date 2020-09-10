Israeli-Chinese pairing sets sights on NASH

A new research collaboration in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) will investigate a combination therapy of the THR-beta agonist ASC41 and the SCD 1 inhibitor aramchol.

The agreement is between Gannex Pharma, a wholly owned company of Shanghai’s Ascletis Pharma (HKEX: 1672), and Israel’s Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: GLMD). No financial details were revealed.

Novel combination