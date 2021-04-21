Sunday 11 January 2026

Issar Pharma out-licenses peptide-based NCEs

Pharmaceutical
21 April 2021
indianpharmabig

Issar Pharmaceuticals, the only company in India which focuses on research and development of New Chemical Entities (NCE), is licensing out its NCEs based on peptide technology, with pre-IND filing and US Patents, opening opportunities for fruitful partnerships.

The potential collaboration would help ISSAR in its goal to design and deliver novel peptide-based drugs for various unmet healthcare needs of the population, and making it affordable and accessible for better health outcomes.

Issar uses solid-phase peptide synthesis as the technology of choice, and has the capability to synthesize custom peptides, API peptides and cosmetic peptides at all scales within a short duration. With emphasis on quality, safety and innovation, Issar has demonstrated the ability to move products from conceptualization to commercialization of peptide molecules at all stages. Issar has several patents for potential life changing peptide molecules lined up in their development pipeline targeting therapeutic areas such as oncology, dermatology, gastroenterology and diseases of bones and joints.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Zydus strengthens its derma portfolio with the brand acquisition of Melgain
8 August 2016




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze