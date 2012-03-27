ISTA Pharma accepts $500 million bid from Bausch & Lomb; settles royalty dispute

US ophthalmic drugmaker ISTA Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ISTA), which rejected a hostile takeover bid from Canadian firm Valeant Pharmaceuticals (The Pharma Letter January 31), has succumbed to an offer of $500 million - or $9.10 per share -from eye care giant Bausch & Lomb (NYSE: BOL). The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2012.

The purchase price reflects a 10% premium to ISTA’s share price at market close on March 23, 2012, a 40% premium to the $7.50 – or $327 million – offered by Valeant and a 134% premium to the price on December 15, 2011, the trading day prior to ISTA's announcement of the proposal letter it received from Valeant, which ISTA described as “grossly inadequate.