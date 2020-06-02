Sunday 11 January 2026

Iterum Therapeutics tanks as Phase III sulopenem trial misses goals

2 June 2020
Ireland-incorporated superbug specialist Iterum Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ITRM) saw its shares plunge almost 60% to $1.70 by close of trading on Monday, after the company reported a second clinical failure for its sulopenem, its only clinical asset, and leading the company to consider its future.

The clinical-stage biopharma firm announced that sulopenem did not achieve statistical non-inferiority relative to ertapenem in its SUlopenem for Resistant Enterobacteriaceae (SURE) 2 clinical trial in complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI). The primary US Food and Drug Administration endpoint was overall clinical and microbiologic response on Day 21 in the micro-MITT population as evaluated using a 10% non-inferiority margin.

The stock was off a further 7% at $1.58 pre-market today.

