Sunday 11 January 2026

ITIF/WHO collaboration for innovation, urging open trade, in combating coronavirus

Pharmaceutical
19 May 2020
who_flag_big

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), a Washington DC independent think tank focusing on science and technology policy, yesterday, at the 73rd World Health Assembly, joined a worldwide network of independent think tanks to issue a “ Joint Declaration on the Importance of Collaboration, Open Trade, and Innovation in Tackling COVID-19,” calling on governments to take a specific series of measures related to trade and innovation in order to save lives and prepare countries for future pandemics and public health challenges.

“International trade is vital for providing widespread access to medicines, medical devices, and protective equipment, as very few countries are self-sufficient in producing them,” said ITIF vice president for global innovation policy Stephen Ezell. “For this reason, governments should eschew placing tariffs on medical goods and further commit themselves to permanently reduce tariffs on medical supplies, devices, medicines, and vaccines via legally binding World Trade Organization commitments, such as the WTO Pharmaceutical Agreement and the Information Technology Agreement,” he added.

The declaration, signed by ITIF and 16 other members of the Global Trade and Innovation Policy Alliance (GTIPA), urges governments to:

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Global leaders unite on the WHO Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator
25 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
WHO forum to accelerate coronavirus research efforts
7 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
What the UK economy can learn from the pharmaceutical sector
15 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Fight against polio meets with success in Africa
26 August 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze