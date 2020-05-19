ITIF/WHO collaboration for innovation, urging open trade, in combating coronavirus

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), a Washington DC independent think tank focusing on science and technology policy, yesterday, at the 73rd World Health Assembly, joined a worldwide network of independent think tanks to issue a “ Joint Declaration on the Importance of Collaboration, Open Trade, and Innovation in Tackling COVID-19,” calling on governments to take a specific series of measures related to trade and innovation in order to save lives and prepare countries for future pandemics and public health challenges.

“International trade is vital for providing widespread access to medicines, medical devices, and protective equipment, as very few countries are self-sufficient in producing them,” said ITIF vice president for global innovation policy Stephen Ezell. “For this reason, governments should eschew placing tariffs on medical goods and further commit themselves to permanently reduce tariffs on medical supplies, devices, medicines, and vaccines via legally binding World Trade Organization commitments, such as the WTO Pharmaceutical Agreement and the Information Technology Agreement,” he added.

The declaration, signed by ITIF and 16 other members of the Global Trade and Innovation Policy Alliance (GTIPA), urges governments to: