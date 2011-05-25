J&J Cilag unit buys Russian OTC brands from J B Chemicals for $260 million

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson’ (NYSE: JNJ) Switzerland-based Cilag GmbH International has entered a definitive agreements to acquire the over-the-counter (OTC) brands of India’s J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals for the equivalent of around $260 million in cash. The transaction is anticipated to close by mid-2011, and JB has also signed a long-term agreement to supply Cilag with finished products for the acquired Russia/CIS OTC business.

The brands included in the acquisition are Rinza, Russia's leading multi-symptom cough and cold brand, and Doktor Mom, a herbal remedy which is Russia's number two selling cough brand, as well as several other brands. J&J and its affiliates will market these products in Russia, the world's eighth largest OTC market, and in the Commonwealth of Independent States and other countries.