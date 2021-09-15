J&J Ebola vaccine regimen sees robust and durable immune response

Adding to the positive current data, US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced new results for its Ebola vaccine, which received European marketing authorization in July 2020.

Data from two papers published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases demonstrated that the Ebola vaccine regimen, Zabdeno (Ad26.ZEBOV) and Mvabea (MVA-BN-Filo), generated robust humoral (antibody) immune responses in adults and children (ages 1-17) with the immune responses persisting in adults for at least two years.

The data also showed that booster vaccination with Ad26.ZEBOV, administered to adults two years after the initial vaccination, induced a strong anamnestic (immune) response within seven days.