J&J results show significant growth in sales and earnings

US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has announced results for the first quarter of 2021.

Reported sales hit $22.32 billion, a 7.9% climb on the figure for the first quarter of 2020, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 12.6%to $2.59, beating analysts’ expectations according to Refinitiv.

In the Pharmaceuticals division, sales rose by 9.6% to $12.2 billion, including $100 million from sales of J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine.