J&J's growth drivers offset impact from competition in first quarter

First quarter 2020 revenues of $23.4 billion came in slightly below the Financial Times’ consensus forecast of $23.6 billion for New Jersey-based pharma major Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

The result represents a 5% increase from the same period of last year, following Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), while net earnings were down nearly 20% at $5.1 billion, equivalent to $1.93 per share.

J&J’s pharmaceuticals business has benefited from increased penetration and new indications for key franchises such as Darzalex (daratumumab) and Stelara (ustekinumab).