J&J to stop sale of opioids as New York settlement announced

US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is to pay $230 million to the state of New York in a settlement over accountability for the opioid epidemic ahead of a court case due to begin this week.
J&J will also cease selling opioid-based painkillers, it was announced by New York Attorney General Letitia James as she communicated the settlement in a press release.
"The opioid epidemic has wreaked havoc on countless communities across New York state and the rest of the nation"The payments will be made over a period of nine years, with substantial payments made upfront.
