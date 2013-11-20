J&J unit DePuy in $2.5 billion US settlement relating to ASR Hip System

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary DePuy Orthopaedics and the Court-appointed committee of lawyers representing ASR Hip System plaintiffs have confirmed a settlement agreement to compensate eligible ASR patients in the USA who had surgery to replace their ASR hip, known as revision surgery, as of August 31, 2013.

"We are committed to the well-being of ASR patients, as demonstrated by the voluntary recall and the program providing support for recall-related care," said Andrew Ekdahl, Worldwide President, DePuy Synthes Joint Reconstruction, adding: "The US settlement program provides compensation for eligible patients without the delay and uncertainty of protracted litigation. DePuy remains committed to our purpose of advancing innovative treatment options to serve those who need joint replacement surgery."

Settlement amount previously accrued