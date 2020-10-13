J&J ups annual sales estimate again after solid quarter

US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) made the headlines on Tuesday largely because of the temporary halt to its coronavirus vaccine trial.

But investors will also have watched the presentation of the group’s quarterly financial results with interest, too.

Sales for the third quarter of 2020 were $21.08 billion, an operational increase of 1.7%, with the rise most marked in the Pharmaceuticals division, in which sales jumped nearly 5% to $11.42 billion.