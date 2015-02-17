Jack Bailey to replace Deirdre Connelly as US pharma head at GSK

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has named Jack Bailey as president of its US pharma unit.

He replaces Deirdre Connelly, who held the role for six years. Mr Bailey most recently served as senior vice president for policy, payers and vaccines at the company.

GSK registered a 12% drop in US pharmaceuticals sales last year, as the company’s best-selling product, asthma drug Advair (fluticasone propionate), felt the effects of patent expiry and the loss of market share.