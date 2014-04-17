Jacques Servier, founder and president of Lab Servier, dies aged 92

French independent drugmaker Laboratories Servier announced that its founder and president, Jacques Servier, has died at the age of 92.
The spirit, the motivation and the mission of this exceptional personality, whose whole life revolved around the research of innovative medicines, will continue to exist in the priorities given to scientific research and human values in the enterprise he created exactly 60 years ago, the company stated.
Dr Servier planned for the long term durability of his research group by organizing it in the form of a Foundation at the beginning of the nineteen-eighties. The dispositions concerning the structure, the directors and the new president will be announced shortly according to his instructions, it was noted.
