JAMA's publication on hydroxychloroquine findings prove timely

On the day that US President Donald Trump said that he had been taking hydroxychloroquine to protect him against COVID-19, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) has published some timely research.

According to a retrospective study of 1,438 patients just published in the JAMA, hospitalized COVID-19 patients receiving hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin or both fared no better than patients receiving neither drug.

No significant benefit