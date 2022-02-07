Janssen acquires Anakuria Therapeutics

US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals has acquired Anakuria Therapeutics.

Anakuria is a company recently formed by privately held USA-based Navitor Pharmaceuticals to advance its novel class of selective rapamycin analog mTORC1 inhibitors.

Anakuria’s lead Phase I ready program, AT-20494 provides Janssen with a first-in-class opportunity in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, or ADPKD. This deal was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.