Janssen and FIND join forces in fight against TB

Belgian company Janssen Pharmaceutica, a subsidiary of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), has entered into a partnership with non-profit organization FIND to step up the fight against tuberculosis (TB) and mutidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB), it has been announced.
The collaboration will focus on providing more access to molecular diagnostics tools for TB case detection and MDR-TB, according to a statement from Janssen.
The partnership is the latest in a series of collaborative efforts by Janssen to address the global threat of TB. This includes recent collaborations with the Union, TB Alliance and USAID to ensure access to and appropriate use of current and new treatment options.
