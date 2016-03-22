Janssen Disease Interception Unit enters new research deals

Janssen Research & Development, a Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary, said today that it has entered into two new research agreements established through its Disease Interception Accelerator (DIA), a research unit focused on the prediction and preemption of diseases.
Research alliances with Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM), aimed at identifying disease pathways associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) in Singapore, focused on the identification of biomarkers in gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM), mark the most recent of 24 total collaborations the DIA has initiated since its inception in February 2015. Through internal Janssen expertise and global partnerships, DIA scientists seek to integrate innovative science, novel therapeutics, precision diagnostics and new business models to address susceptibility to disease, and create solutions to intervene earlier and inhibit progression to disease.
"We are excited about the tremendous progress in implementing our venture strategies during our first year of operation, focusing on disease areas with high unmet need and unique interception opportunities," said Ben Wiegand, head, DIA, Janssen Research & Development, adding: "Partnerships, like those we have forged with Boston University School of Medicine and A*STAR today, provide critical access to expertise at leading global scientific centers, and advance our research to realize disease interception as a viable strategy to achieving better health for future generations."
