Janssen drops pimodivir development program in flu

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen has made a strategic decision to discontinue the development of pimodivir (JNJ-3872), an investigational antiviral treatment for influenza A infection, as it was "very unlikely" to show added benefit.
This decision is based on recent results from pre-planned interim analyses of the pimodivir Phase III trial in hospitalized patients with influenza A, that found pimodivir in combination with the standard of care (SOC) was very unlikely to demonstrate added benefit in hospitalized patients with influenza A compared to SOC treatment alone.
The study in hospitalized patients with influenza A and the parallel Phase III study of pimodivir in outpatients with influenza A will be halted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze