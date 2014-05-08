Janssen expands accord with IPM for dapivirine in prevention of sexual transmission of HIV

Janssen R&D Ireland, a unit of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), has expanded its collaboration with the International Partnership for Microbicides (IPM) for the development and delivery of dapivirine (TMC120) for the prevention of HIV.

This is the latest innovative public-private partnership from the newly established Janssen Global Public Health group and a significant contribution to the wider efforts of J&J to improve public health worldwide (The Pharma Letter January 22). No financial terms of the accord were revealed.