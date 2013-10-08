Janssen gains rights to Ph II hepatitis C candidate from GSK

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a unit of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has acquired the investigational compound GSK2336805, an NS5a replication complex inhibitor in Phase II development for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C, from an affiliate of UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK).

Janssen has acquired all rights to develop and commercialize GSK2336805, including in combination with other drugs. Financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Plans Ph II study with simeprevir and TMC647055