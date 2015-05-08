Friday 9 January 2026

Janssen enters medical ethics partnership with NYU School of Medicine

8 May 2015
Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), has undertaken a partnership with the NYU School of Medicine to review requests made to the company for compassionate use of its investigational medicines.

This will begin as a pilot program focused on a single Janssen investigational medicine, with a view to becoming a model applicable more broadly across Johnson & Johnson. Janssen will look to the Division of Medical Ethics for independent advice, ensuring that the evaluation of requests for investigational medicines prior to their approval by the US Food and Drug Administration are treated fairly and ethically.

The NYU School of Medicine will establish the Compassionate-Use Advisory Committee, an external group of internationally recognized medical experts, bioethicists and patient representatives.

