Janssen plans to file for approval of 10 new products over next five years

Pharmaceutical
20 May 2015

At a meeting today with industry analysts, senior leaders from Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutical companies announced plans to file for regulatory approval of more than 10 new products between 2015 and 2019, each with the potential to exceed $1 billion in revenue, as well as more than 40 line extensions of existing and new medicines.

With a portfolio focused on five core therapeutic areas – Immunology, Infectious Diseases & Vaccines, Neuroscience, Cardiovascular & Metabolism and Oncology – the Pharmaceutical segment of Johnson & Johnson is delivering transformational new medicines for unmet medical needs worldwide.

Janssen has launched 14 new products since 2009, seven of which already exceed or are on track to achieve sales in excess of $1 billion during 2015. These new products, coupled with core growth brands, have fueled industry-leading sales growth and contributed significantly to the earnings growth of J&J. The combined strength of Janssen's in-market portfolio and robust near-term pipeline provides the momentum to sustain above-industry compound annual growth through 2019.

