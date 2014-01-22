Janssen sets up new group targeting unmet global health needs

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen companies are forming Janssen Global Public Health (Janssen GPH), an important new group unifying Janssen's commitment to research, develop and deliver transformational medicines to address the world's greatest unmet public health needs.

Janssen GPH will align the company's science and innovative access models under a single entity to drive better health outcomes, improve quality of life for patients, and sustainably advance health for people all over the world.

"To solve today's greatest public health challenges, it's essential that we emphasize the needs of the developing world in equal measure to those of the developed world," said Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer, at J&J and worldwide chairman of Janssen, adding: "With this new group, we've adopted a more focused approach to further develop and introduce our most promising medicines, and with other like-minded organizations, we look forward to advancing a sustainable platform that will make a significant impact on the lives of people around the world."