Janssen stops Ph III schizophrenia trial on good efficacy and relapse results

Following an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommendation based on positive efficacy, a Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary has halted early a Phase III clinical study of paliperidone palmitate three-month formulation, an investigational treatment for symptoms of schizophrenia in adults.

The compound is already marketed in a one-month formulation under the brand name Invega Sustenna, which generated sales of $1.25 billion last year.