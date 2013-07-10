Japan briefs: Kyowa Kirin debuts Onglyza; Otsuka enrolls TB study, sets up new European

Japanese drugmaker Kyowa Hakko Kirin (TY: 4151) revealed that it launched the type 2 diabetes drug Onglyza (saxagliptin hydrate), originated by US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) in Japan on July 9.

Onglyza provides a new option in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and is therefore expected to help healthcare professionals and patients to manage type 2 diabetes. The price is 110.2 yen ($1.09) for a 2.5mg tablet and 166 yen for a 5mg tablet.

