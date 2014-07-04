Friday 9 January 2026

Japan first to approve Roche’s lung cancer drug alectinib

Pharmaceutical
4 July 2014
roche-location-big

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) has approved Swiss pharma major Roche’s (ROG: SOX) alectinib for the treatment of people living with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that is anaplastic lymphoma kinase fusion gene-positive (ALK+).

The approval, the first for this new product, was based on results from a Japanese Phase I/II clinical study (AF-001JP) for people whose tumors were advanced, recurrent or could not be removed completely through surgery (unresectable).

“The approval of alectinib, a treatment specifically targeted to ALK+ lung cancer, in Japan is great news for people living with this difficult to treat disease,” said Sandra Horning, Roche’s chief medical officer and head of global product development. “Another interesting aspect of alectinib is that based on early studies it may also work in people living with tumors that have spread to the brain, a difficult area to reach with current medicines. Our research will continue in this area," she added.

Launch expected later this year

Alectinib is expected to be made available in Japan later this year. Alectinib was also granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the US Food and Drug Administration in June 2013 for patients with ALK+ NSCLC who progressed on crizotinib.

Global pivotal studies are currently ongoing which will further inform on the clinical value of alectinib in this disease setting as well as in treatment-naïve patients. The results of these studies will be used in future regulatory submissions in the US and in Europe.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze