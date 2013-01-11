Japan launches for Lotriga and Argamate

Norway’s Pronova BioPharma (OSE: PRON.OL), recently the subject of a $845 million takeover bid from Germany’s BASF (The Pharma Letter November 22, 2012), and partner Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 5402) announced yesterday that Lotriga (omega-3-acid ethyl esters 90) granular capsule 2g is now available for the treatment of hyperlipidemia in Japan.

Lotriga, discovered by Pronova, is the omega 3-derived prescription drug containing highly concentrated and purified EPA-E (eicosapentaenoic acid ethyl ester) and DHA-E (docosahexaenoic acid). It is already on the market in 60 countries including the USA by GlaxoSmithKline as Lovaza and in Europe by Abbott Labs as Omacor. In 2005, Takeda and Pronova entered into a license and supply agreement in which Takeda was granted an exclusive development and marketing right to this product in Japan. Lotriga will be the first prescription medicine in Japan that contains both EPA-E and DHA-E.