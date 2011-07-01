Sunday 11 January 2026

Japan's Astellas to sell diabetes patent assets for $609 million; debuts Advagraf in India

Pharmaceutical
1 July 2011

Japan’s second largest drug company, Astellas (TYO: 4503), yesterday revealed that it will sell its patent estate relating to diabetes treatments, a non-core business for the firm, to US investment fund Royalty Pharma, for $609 million, thus shedding a non-core asset acquired with its hard fought for $4 billion takeover last year of USA-based OSI Pharmaceuticals (The Pharma Letter May 17, 2010).

Specifically, OSI’s UK-based biotech subsidiary Prosidion has sold its dipeptidase IV (DPP-IV) inhibitor patent estate for type 2 diabetes therapy, and the associated royalty stream, to Royalty Pharma. "The sale of this large, passive, non-core financial asset will free up capital for reinvestment in strategic initiatives," Astellas Chief Executive Yoshihiko Hatanaka said in a statement.

Under the terms of the deal, Royalty will receive 100% of royalty payments and milestones relating to the DPP-IV assets and existing licensing deals, and will take over from Prosidion the relevant patent estate and its management. Prosidion acquired a portfolio of medical-use patents relating to the use of DPP-IV inhibitors in the treatment of type 2 diabetes back in 2004, and has since nonexclusively out-licensed the IP to pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

