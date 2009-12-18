Japan's Chuikyo to decide on drug pricing by year end, as EFPIA executive warns of drugmakers likely exodus

Japan's Expert Subcommittee on National Health Insurance Drug Pricing, part of the Chuikyo (the Central Social Insurance Medical Council)), at its first meeting since the appointment of new members, has discussed pricing reform, including the system proposed by the Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations of Japan, with a final decision aimed for by year-end.

During the deliberations, reported by Pharma Japan, representatives of health care professionals and payers questioned the need for introducing the proposed system when financial resources are needed to increase medial fees. Others pointed out the need for a guarantee to eliminate the drug lag seen in Japan, and promote the development of medicines which are available in other countries.

Kyoto Prefectural Medical Association vice president Hideki Adachi argued that the drug lag should be eliminated using government budgets, not drug prices, saying that 'patients will have to shoulder the cost if drug prices are used for this purpose.'