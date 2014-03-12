Japan’s market for schizophrenia treatment to double by 2022

Japan’s schizophrenia treatment market value will undergo significant growth over the coming decade, with revenues doubling from $700 million in 2012 to $1.4 billion by 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.74%.

A new report from research and consulting firm GlobalData states that out of the seven major markets (7MM: the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan), Japan will experience the greatest expansion over the forecast period. It will be followed by the UK and French markets, which are expected to achieve CAGRs of 5.58% and 4.65%, respectively.