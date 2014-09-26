Japan’s non-Hodgkin lymphoma market to exceed $1 billion by 2020

The non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) treatment market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries of India, Australia, China and Japan will expand from $1.1 billion in 2013 to $1.7 billion by 2020, with the latter country remaining the largest contributor to growth.

According to business intelligence provider GBI Research’s latest report, Japan had a 67.2% share of the APAC region’s NHL therapeutics market in 2013. While this will dip slightly to 64.7%, the country’s NHL market by value will reach around $1.1 billion by 2020.

Boost from new targeted therapies