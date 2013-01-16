Japan's seasonal flu vaccines market analysis

The Japanese influenza vaccine market is valued at around $702 million in 2012, according to a new report from business inforamtion group GlobalData.

The projected drivers for growth of the Japanese influenza vaccine market include the entrance of large, multinational firms into the marketplace, a government commitment to educating the populace about the importance of preventative medicine (including vaccination), and growth of the elderly population. GlobalData does not project that intradermal and intranasal vaccines will enter the Japan market during the forecast period, leaving all market dynamics between existing and new intramuscular vaccines.