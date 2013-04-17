Japan Supreme Court absolves AstraZeneca over deaths associated with Iressa

The Japanese Supreme Court has upheld high court rulings that the Japanese unit of Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) carries no liability over fatal side effects caused by the lung cancer drug Iressa (gefitinib), reports the Japan Times and other local media.

Japan's Supreme Court decided earlier to dismiss an appeal against a high court ruling that the government was not responsible for deaths of two patients caused by side effects from Iressa.

The top court thus turned down appeals from relatives of patients who died from side effects of the drug. It previously did not accept appeals against lower court rulings absolving the central government of liability over the deaths.